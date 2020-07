RIPON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Trump Campaign announced that Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting Ripon and Onalaska on Friday, July 17.

Pence will be at the Remarks in Ripon event at 11:30 a.m. and the Dairy Farm Tour and USMCA Roundtable in Onalaska at 3:15 p.m.

