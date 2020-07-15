Advertisement

UPDATE: Chippewa County Health Department holds COVID-19 update

By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jul. 15, 2020
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Health Department held their weekly COVID-19 update on Wednesday, July 15th. Below is a recap of the event.

CHIPPEWA VALLEY COVID-19 STATISTICS:

6,044 negative test results

143 positive test results (increase of 22 since last Wednesday)

32 active cases

111 released from isolation

1 hospitalization

62 cases from individuals over 40-years-old, 81 cases under age 40.

642 tests completed

The risk level for the county is high, so they are recommending gatherings of 15 or less indoors, 50 or fewer outdoors.

Last week, they had 12 cases in one day, which was more than any week in March, April or May. The virus is spreading faster in the county.

There will be a free county testing site on Monday, July 20th at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds from 11am to 7pm. This will be a drive-thru or walk-thru site, using the mid-nose nasal swab. You do not need to have symptoms to be tested and it is open to anybody who is a Wisconsin resident and over 5-years of age. There will be 400 test kits available.

They are meeting with the school districts each week to determine what will be the best path forward this school year.

Questions:

Can the 12 new cases in the one day be traced to one event?

-Not one event. They can be traced to a close contact to a positive individual.

Will there be more locations in our region that will be having testing sites?

-La Crosse just had one, and Taylor County is having one as well.

Are they able to keep up with contact tracing?

-Higher numbers than the last 3-4 months and they are reaching capacity. They are training others to help. If needed, the state or other counties can help as well, but have not had to use that option yet.

Is there a lag time in getting results with more cases and testing?

-90% get results in 48-hours, others around 3-5 days.

Why are they allowing those without symptoms to be tested?

-More test kits are available and they want to see how prevalent the disease is in the community.

Are they seeing a rise in the positivity rate in the county?

It has risen to 3.5% in July. So far they are not seeing an increase in hospitalizations or deaths, but need to follow safety guidance to prevent spread and an increase of those last two metrics.

Is there a rise in cases of less vulnerable individuals and is there a benefit to having those cases now in younger populations as opposed to during the school year?

-There is a rise in cases in 40-year-old or younger individuals. Schools paying attention to that. Asymptomatic people can spread the disease to those who are vulnerable. No time is a good time for a spike in cases and disease spread. They will have to figure out how to handle cases once schools are in session.

At what point will there be herd immunity?

-There is not great information out there at this time, but research is being done.

