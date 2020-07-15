Associated Press Wisconsin Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 15.

Wednesday, Jul. 15 12:00 PM Bipartisan Reps. Mike Gallagher and Jim Langevin testify to House Oversight Committee on cybersecurity - Remote hearing on 'U.S. Cybersecurity Preparedness and H.R. 7331, the National Cyber Director Act', with testimony from U.S. Cyberspace Solarium Commission Co-Chair Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher, and Commissioners Democratic Rep. Jim Langevin and Suzanne Spaulding; former House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Michael Rogers; Cyber Threat Alliance President and CEO (and former White House Cybersecurity Coordinator) J. Michael Daniel; former U.S. Computer Emergency Readiness Team (US-CERT) Founding Director Amit Yoran; and George Mason University National Security Institute founder and Executive Director Jamil Jaffer

Weblinks: http://oversight.house.gov/

Contacts: Aryele Bradford, House Committee on Oversight and Reform, aryele.bradford@mail.house.gov, 1 202 226 5181

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 15 12:00 PM Wisconsin DNR online listening session on PFAS contamination - Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources holds online listening session regarding PFAS contamination in Marinette, Peshtigo and surrounding communities

Weblinks: http://dnr.wi.gov/, https://twitter.com/WDNR

Contacts: Christine Haag, christine.haag@wisconsin.gov, 1 608 266 0244

https://zoom.us/j/93815823633#success Participants may join either session via the preceding link, or by dialing 312-626-6799 and using this meeting ID number: 938 1582 3633. Pre-registration is not required.

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 15 12:00 PM Citizen Action of Wisconsin hold rally on 'urgent need' for coronavirus relief funding - Citizen Action of Wisconsin hold rally and media event on the 'urgent need' for federal action on coronavirus (COVID-19) relief funding. Speakers include Citizen Action of Wisconsin Civic Engagement Director Rafael Smith, Wisconsin state Sen. LaTonya Johnson, and County Supervisor Supreme Moore Omokunde

Location: Victory Over Violence Park, 2601 N N Doctor M.L.K. Jr Dr, Milwaukee, WI

Weblinks: http://citizenactionwi.org

Contacts: Rafael Smith, rafael.smith@citizenactionwi.org, 1 414 364 0482

Wednesday, Jul. 15 6:00 PM Wisconsin Governor's Task Force on Climate Change holds listening session

Weblinks: http://ClimateChange.wi.gov, https://twitter.com/LGMandelaBarnes

Contacts: Chet Agni, Chet.Agni@wisconsin.gov, 1 608 852 4299

Thursday, Jul. 16 - Saturday, Jul. 18 CANCELED: Rock USA - CANCELED: Rock USA, music festival, headlined by Limp Bizkit (Thurday) Rob Zombie (Friday) and Slipknot (Saturday) * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Oshkosh, WI

Weblinks: http://www.rockusaoshkosh.com/, https://twitter.com/Officialrusa

Contacts: Rock USA, rockusa@wi.twcbc.com, 1 920 882 4949

Thursday, Jul. 16 - Saturday, Jul. 18 Music festival initially billed as 'Herd Immunity Fest' takes place in Wisconsin - July Mini-Fest, three-day rock music festival originally billed as the world's first 'Herd Immunity Fest' scheduled to take place in Wisconsin, defying guidance from leading medical experts on slowing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Organizers have stated that the venue's outdoor capacity is 10,000, although that only 2,500 will be able to attend to allow for social distancing. Performers includes Static-X, Dope, Adelitas Way, Bobaflex and Royal Bliss

Location: Q&Z Expo Center, E3640 County Rd Q, Ringle, WI

Weblinks: https://www.facebook.com/The-Q-Z-Expo-Center-352699808201270/

Contacts: Q & Z Expo Center, 1 715 848 3868

Friday, Jul. 17 12:30 PM House Homeland Security subcommittee virtual hearing on Cyberspace Solarium Commission recommendations - Cybersecurity, Infrastructure Protection, & Innovation Subcommittee virtual hearing on 'Defending Against Future Cyberattacks: Evaluating the Cyberspace Solarium Commission Recommendations', with testimony from Independent Sen. Angus King; Republican Rep. Michael Gallagher; and Cyberspace Solarium Commission Commissioner Dr Samantha Ravich

Weblinks: http://homeland.house.gov, https://twitter.com/HomelandDems

Contacts: House Homeland Security Committee, 1 202 226 2616