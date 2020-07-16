Advertisement

1 dead, 1 injured in Trempealeau crash

By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jul. 16, 2020
TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead and another is injured after a crash happened in Trempealeau County on Thursday.

Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says the names of the victim will not be released yet. Investigation shows the driver of a truck crossed the center line and hit a car head on. The driver of the truck has non-life threatening injuries and the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

