1 dead, 1 injured in Trempealeau crash
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead and another is injured after a crash happened in Trempealeau County on Thursday.
Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says the names of the victim will not be released yet. Investigation shows the driver of a truck crossed the center line and hit a car head on. The driver of the truck has non-life threatening injuries and the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is still under investigation.
