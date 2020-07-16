Candidates, groups spent record $10M on Wisconsin court race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A new report says outside groups and the three candidates combined to spend a record $10 million in the state Supreme Court election this spring.

The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign released an analysis Thursday that found the three candidates, liberals Jill Karofsky and Ed Fallone, and conservative incumbent Daniel Kelly, together spent just over $5 million, which is a record. Karofsky, who won the seat, spent $2.7 million, a single-candidate record for a Supreme Court race.

A Better Wisconsin Together Political Fund was the top spender among outside groups, spending nearly $1.9 million to support Karofsky.

