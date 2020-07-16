Advertisement

Candidates, groups spent record $10M on Wisconsin court race

Dan Kelly, Jill Karofsky and Ed Fallone (2019)
Dan Kelly, Jill Karofsky and Ed Fallone (2019)(WSAW)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A new report says outside groups and the three candidates combined to spend a record $10 million in the state Supreme Court election this spring.

The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign released an analysis Thursday that found the three candidates, liberals Jill Karofsky and Ed Fallone, and conservative incumbent Daniel Kelly, together spent just over $5 million, which is a record. Karofsky, who won the seat, spent $2.7 million, a single-candidate record for a Supreme Court race.

A Better Wisconsin Together Political Fund was the top spender among outside groups, spending nearly $1.9 million to support Karofsky.

