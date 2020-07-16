Chippewa Falls contractor charged with theft

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls man who owns J&J Construction has been charged with theft.

Court records show Justin Campbell has been identified as the owner of a local construction company has been charged with theft- false representation (> $10,000 - $100,000) in Eau Claire County.

The criminal complaint accuses Campbell of never finishing a contracting job.

Deputies received a call saying they had signed a contact demolish a house and do extra work in 2018. The project was never completed months later.

Officials found financial documents that proved funds for the work of more than $11,000 were deposited into the banking account of Campbell and his wife. Officials say of the money deposited, $2,000 was used to bail Campbell out of jail in 2018.

The complaint says Campbell did not return the deposited money and he did not finish the construction.

A warrant for Campbell’s arrest was authorized on July 16.

