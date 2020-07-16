Advertisement

Chippewa Valley Free Clinic in need of volunteers

The Chippewa Valley Free Clinic is asking for help from the community to keep the clinic running efficiently.
The Chippewa Valley Free Clinic is asking for help from the community to keep the clinic running efficiently.(WEAU)
By Carly Swisher
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa Valley Free Clinic in Eau Claire is looking for more volunteers to help keep the clinic up and running. Clinic staff say they rely on their volunteers and right now with COVID-19, they are needed more than ever.

Chippewa Valley Free Clinic Executive Director Maribeth Woodford says the clinic's mission is to serve the population of the public that doesn't have reasonable insurance. She says their goal is to keep people out of the emergency rooms that don't need to be there and provide quality care.

"Our numbers are increasing with our patients, however the volunteers especially the providers and the RN's have decided to stay away and so we're struggling trying to have enough people to see the patients," said Woodford.

Woodford says in order to run the clinic efficiently, they need at least 20 to 30 people in each role.

"We have 2 nurses, 3 nurses that are available, 8 providers that are available, one lab technician that's available so you can see our shortage is dire and if anyone of those need to step back, we may not be able to provide the service anymore."

Any help is needed from the community to help keep the clinic that is critical to so many people, afloat.

"The volunteers are the heartbeat of this clinic. There's very few staff where the support behind the volunteers, but we have physicians, nurses. lab technicians, mental health counselors, dental, vision. All of those are volunteers."

The Chippewa Valley Free Clinic is especially in need of providers, but they say there are plenty of roles to fill for any volunteer.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community First

Storm cleanup underway in Augusta

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Carly Swisher
On Tuesday strong winds and heavy rainfall caused some flooding, power outages and other damages in Augusta. People from the community say they experienced first hand, the mark the storm left.

News

UW-Eau Claire students express concern over returning to school

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT
|
By Carly Swisher
Some UW-System schools will return to in-person classes in the fall despite COVID-19, but all students and faculty will be required to wear face masks within campus buildings.

Community First

Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin celebrates National Ice Cream Month

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT
|
By Judy Clark
Recipe for National Ice Cream Month from the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin

Community First

ECCT takes summer production outdoors

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT
|
By Carly Swisher
Despite COVID-19 getting in the way of daily life, one local theater production is still finding a way to perform. The show is still going on for the Eau Claire Children's Theater's production of "Newsies."

Latest News

Community First

Summer Stone Fruit Crisp

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 2:40 PM CDT
|
By Judy Clark
Summer Stone Fruit Crisp recipe from the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin

News

WATCH: Fawns frolic in Ladysmith puddle

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
People aren't the only ones trying to stay cool this week!

Economy

Chippewa Falls grant program extends application deadline

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT
|
By Annemarie Payson
A Chippewa Falls small business grant has extended their application deadline.

Community First

Harvest of the Month-Asparagus

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 11:10 AM CDT
|
By Judy Clark
Harvest of the Month-Asparagus

Community First

Alice in Dairyland celebrates National Dairy Month

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 11:52 AM CDT
|
By Judy Clark
Alice in Dairyland, Abigail Martin, shares a recipe for National Dairy Month

Community First

Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin-Cheese Board

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT
|
By Judy Clark
Tina Peterson, of the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, shares ideas for a Farmer's Market Cheese Board