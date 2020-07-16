Chippewa Valley Free Clinic in need of volunteers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa Valley Free Clinic in Eau Claire is looking for more volunteers to help keep the clinic up and running. Clinic staff say they rely on their volunteers and right now with COVID-19, they are needed more than ever.

Chippewa Valley Free Clinic Executive Director Maribeth Woodford says the clinic's mission is to serve the population of the public that doesn't have reasonable insurance. She says their goal is to keep people out of the emergency rooms that don't need to be there and provide quality care.

"Our numbers are increasing with our patients, however the volunteers especially the providers and the RN's have decided to stay away and so we're struggling trying to have enough people to see the patients," said Woodford.

Woodford says in order to run the clinic efficiently, they need at least 20 to 30 people in each role.

"We have 2 nurses, 3 nurses that are available, 8 providers that are available, one lab technician that's available so you can see our shortage is dire and if anyone of those need to step back, we may not be able to provide the service anymore."

Any help is needed from the community to help keep the clinic that is critical to so many people, afloat.

"The volunteers are the heartbeat of this clinic. There's very few staff where the support behind the volunteers, but we have physicians, nurses. lab technicians, mental health counselors, dental, vision. All of those are volunteers."

The Chippewa Valley Free Clinic is especially in need of providers, but they say there are plenty of roles to fill for any volunteer.

