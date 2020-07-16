Eau Claire kickstarts ADOPT-A-PARK Initiative

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - July is Parks and Recreation Month, and this year the City of Eau Claire is kickstarting its ADOPT-A-PARK Initiative.

Throughout the rest of the month, area businesses and organizations are cleaning up different parks around the city.

This evening, Curt Manufacturing Group took over Owen Park and the bike trail to Hobbs Ice Arena.

City officials say the parks and trails need the support of the community to thrive, and local businesses say they're happy to step up.

"Kind of community service, helping out. Figuring out, obviously the parks are a big piece of Eau Claire and we want to dive in and help where we can. Curt is a relatively large company, we have a lot of team members here so giving back to the community as best as we can and helping out," said Aleshia Ritter with Curt Manufacturing Group.

Wednesday’s park project for Curt Manufacturing featured mulching.

