ECASD proposes instructional model for 2020-21 school year

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On Monday, the ECASD Board of Education will consider a proposed instructional model aligned with Respond Together Eau Claire, a plan developed by Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

The model will outline how to approach learning in the upcoming school year depending on a variety of factors.

The Respond Together Eau Claire plan includes seven steps, designated as Safer at Home and Steps A through F. Based on the risks posed by COVID-19 in our community, the orders of the plan are updated every two weeks. These orders directly impact the District’s teaching and learning delivery model.

Following Board approval, the district will survey families to gather more information to assist in the implementation.

A number of safety protocols will be shared for all students and staff to follow. These measures include physical distancing whenever possible, temperature taking, hand-washing, and use of hand sanitizer. In situations in which physical distancing is not possible, students and staff will be required to wear masks.

