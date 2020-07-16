Advertisement

Fatal crash in Crawford County

One person was killed, and two others were hospitalized following a crash in Martin County.
By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Early in the morning on Thursday, July 26th, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call about a two vehicle crash on STH 35 near Caya Rd. in the Township of Seneca.

A 63-year-old mand form Prairie du Chien was operating a semi-tractor trailer traveling northbound on STH 35 while A 34-year-old Female from Winona, Minnesota was operating a 2020 Dodge Durango traveling southbound. The operator of the Durango crossed the centerline, traveled into the northbound lane, and struck the semi-tractor trailer head-on.

As a result of the collision, the Dodge Durango overturned in the middle of the road and became fully engulfed in flames. The semi-tractor trailer traveled off the highway into a marshy area between STH 35 and the railway tracks.

The driver of the semi-tractor escaped with non-life-threatening injuries but the operator of the Durango was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no passengers involved in either vehicle.

At this time, the names of the vehicle operators are not being released pending the notification of family. STH 35 was closed for approximately 8 hours due to the accident. The crash remains under investigation.

