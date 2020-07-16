Fire at Chippewa Falls apartment building displaces 30 people

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Approximately 30 people are displaced after a fire caused a power outage at an apartment building.

It happened Wednesday afternoon in the 500 block of East Park Avenue in Chippewa Falls.

The Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services Department responded to a report of smoke filling the basement of an apartment building.

People living in the building were evacuated by firefighters and officers with the Chippewa Falls Police Department.

The fire was found in the basement of the building in the electrical distribution room.

Fire Chief Lee Douglas says there's extensive damage to the electrical system of the building, which required power to be disconnected to the entire 22 unit building.

The chief says damage is estimated to be $50,000, and a preliminary cause of the fire is a failure of electrical distribution equipment.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is assisting several families impacted by the fire and power outage.

