Garage fire put out in Eau Claire, no injuries were reported
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a garage fire on Woodland Avenue Thursday morning.
Officials were able to bring the fire under control and no injuries were reported.
The garage was attached to the home with one vehicle inside and as ECFD arrived, two adults were evacuating the residence.
The fire is still under investigation.
