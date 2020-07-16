Advertisement

‘JEOPARDY!’ to open the vault for four-week retrospective series starting July 20

First-ever episode from 1984 featuring Alex Trebek to kick off hand-picked highlights from the show’s history
Alex Trebek, host of the game show "Jeopardy!"
Alex Trebek, host of the game show "Jeopardy!"
By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CULVER CITY, CALIF. (PRESS RELEASE) – JEOPARDY! announced today that it will open the vault for a four-week retrospective series starting July 20. For the first time, America’s Favorite Quiz Show™ will dig deep into its archives to highlight memorable contestants, exciting moments, and unique tournaments from the show’s 36-year history, including the series premiere, which aired September 10, 1984.

“What is incredible about JEOPARDY! is that it has historical importance while remaining culturally relevant today,” said JEOPARDY! Executive Producer Mike Richards. “I know our fans will love the nostalgia while still enjoying the gameplay. A lot has changed over the years – the set, the pace of the game...the mustache! – but the ability to play along is timeless.”

The JEOPARDY! producers combed through nearly 8,000 episodes and have chosen 20 of the most compelling shows in the series’ history, many of which have not been seen since their first airing. The complete schedule is as follows. It can also be found on Jeopardy.com at this link.

July 20-24: The Best of JEOPARDY!‘s First Decade This week features five of the best and most exciting shows from the 1980s, including the series premiere, the first “super-champion,” the first record-setting contestant, and more.

July 27-31: The Best of Celebrity JEOPARDY! Throughout the years, JEOPARDY! has invited celebrities to play for their favorite charities, and more than $9 million has been won for great causes. This week features five of the most entertaining celebrity games ever.

August 3-7 & August 10-14: Million Dollar Masters (2002) Encore Presentation For its first-ever million-dollar competition, 15 of the best contestants from the first 18 seasons of the show competed in a two-week contest taped at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

