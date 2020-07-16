Man charged with reckless homicide after overdose death

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chetek man has been charged with first degree reckless homicide- repeater after an overdose death happened in Eau Claire County.

Court records show Cody Ormond, 31, was charged July 16.

The criminal complaint says officials were dispatched to the Regency Inn & Suites on Hastings Way for an overdose death. Officials and hotel staff found the man lying face down, dead.

The medical examiner ruled the man’s death as “probably asphyxiation due to toxicological fatality”.

A cell phone was found at the scene where it showed communication between him and Ormond. Officials noted that the man who later died obtained the drugs from Ormond.

