Meals on Wheels keeps rolling amid pandemic

(KSNB)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Many seniors are still staying home to stay safe and that means Meals on Wheels in Eau Claire has been increasingly busy. Whether seniors need long term help or just looking for some additional help with meals during this time, they are here to help.

During the pandemic, there has been an increase in demand but they are still able to keep up with the orders. They rely on 30 volunteers a day to deliver hot meals five days a week, Monday through Friday. In June, they distributed nearly 7,000 meals to Eau Claire County seniors.

To be eligible for Meals on Wheels you must be 60 years old or older, housebound due to health reasons and unable to prepare nutritious meals on their own. To find out if you are eligible or for more information about how to volunteer, call the ADRC at 715-839-4735.

The meal follows the most current Dietary Guidelines for Americans and provides a minimum of 1/3rd of the dietary reference intakes (DRIs) for older adults. All meals are reduced in fat and have no added salt

There is no specific charge per meal.  Eau Claire County requests a $4.00/meal donation but donate as generously as you can afford.  Actual cost of the meal is $8.80/meal. 

SNAP/Quest cards are accepted as payment or donation. Any donation amount is gratefully accepted, and you will not be turned away due to inability to pay. 

