Missing person found safe in La Crosse County

BARRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A missing person was found safe in La Crosse County after becoming lost in the forest.

La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office says David Grender, 62, was found safe and in good health after becoming lost in the forest after mushroom and berry picking.

Grender and his son had split up and David became lost after sunset but decided to wait it out until help arrived.

