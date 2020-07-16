Advertisement

Moving motorcycle monument unveiled

Motorcycle monument
Motorcycle monument(WEAU)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Former Wisconsin State Senator Dave Zien unveils a new, mobile monument.

The moving monument includes two, four foot by eight foot double sided tribute signs mounted on a trailer, which can be hauled by a motorcycle.

Zien says part of the signs highlight incidents where bikers were killed.

He plans to take the mobile monument to motorcycle rallies across the country during the next few months.

"Education, awareness building, to think a little bit deeper. Especially when we got the looting and we're tearing down monuments--hey this is a moving monument. This says in writing some of the horrific details of our past and how do we amend those, how do we change those, we can't," said Dave Zien.

In addition to the motorcycle rallies, the monument is also expected to be taken to functions for veterans.

