Prescott man charged with intentionally poisoning animal after dog dies

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Prescott man has been charged with animal mistreatment and intentionally poisoning an animal.

Court records show Ryan Lewis, 27, has been charged with felony mistreatment of animals/cause death and intentionally giving poison to an animal in Pierce County.

The criminal complaint says the dispatch center received a call accusing Lewis of killing her dog in February. The caller stated Lewis put icy hot on deep gashes that the dog had, as well as forcefully shoved the dog to the ground.

The caller also stated that one day while she was at work, Lewis called her to say that the dog was having a seizure. When she met up with him at the vet, the dog was already dead in the backseat.

Another dog was adopted after the death of her dog, according to the police report. Lewis is accused of threatening to hit the new dog in the face after chewing a remote.

The caller told law enforcement that she “received confessions from two of his exes who also believe Ryan killed their animals”.

Law enforcement took statements from other people who indicated Lewis had mistreated their animals.

One person told investigators that Lewis told her that her dog had fallen off the couch. When taken into the vet, the animal had bleeding in the brain, blood shot eyes, broken jaw and broken teeth.

Lewis told officials that he was being blamed for the death of the dog. He is scheduled to appear in court on August 24.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.