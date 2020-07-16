Three UW-Stout alumni inducted into FCCLA Leadership Hall of Fame

Menomonie, Wis. (WEAU) — UW- Stout alumni Carolyn Barnhart, Elvira Schmidt and Elaine Staaland are three out of 75 inductees into a Leadership Hall of Fame for the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America 75th anniversary.

Carolyn Barnhart of Menomonie graduated from Stout in 1974 and worked at the school for 36 years and retired in 2011 as chair of the food and nutrition department.

Elvira Schmidt of Fredric graduated from Stout in 1962 and was a teacher for over 32 years. 29 of those years were at Fredric High School teaching family and consumer sciences and as a FCCLA adviser.

Elaine Staaland of Madison graduated from Stout in 1961. She retired from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction as an educational consultant for family and consumer sciences education in 1998 and was the state adviser to the FCCLA for many years.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.