WAGNER TAILS: Kittens and Max (WEAU)

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY & BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Dozens of kittens and cats ranging from 8 weeks to 5 months and older are available for adoption at the Eau Claire County Humane Association.

Once kittens reach six weeks old, their photos and information will be put on ECCHA’s website.

You can click here to see the available kittens.

While the shelter is back open with limited hours, most of the kittens are in foster care, so the best way to meet them is to fill out an application and schedule a meet and greet.

When the kitten is eight weeks, and your application is approved, you can schedule an appointment to take your new addition home.

To fill out an adoption application, click here. You can also call the Eau Claire County Humane Association at (715) 839-4747.

This giant guy is Max.

He’s a 2.5-year-old rottweiler.

Max was a surrender after he was no longer able to walk and required double ACL surgery on his back legs.

Max is three months post operation, and needs a home committed to his recovery, which includes short, daily walks and leg stretches.

Staff members at Little Red Barn Dog Rescue in Rice Lake say this big guy is good with children, cats and strangers, but he is looking to be the only dog in your home. However, he did get along well with some of the other dogs at the rescue.

He is a goofy guy, and a big fan of belly rubs.

Max is a big dog with a big heart is ready to love you to the maximum.

To fill out an adoption application for Max, click here.

You can also email littleredbarndogrescue@gmail.com for more information.

