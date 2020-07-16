Advertisement

Wisconsin prison workers fired, suspended after April escape

By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The warden of a maximum-security prison has resigned and 11 other workers have resigned, been suspended or fired in connection with an April escape.

The state Department of Corrections spokesman John Beard said Thursday that Columbia Correctional Institution Warden Susan Novak resigned June 29. Kitchen worker Holly Zimdahl resigned and two correctional officers have also resigned. Seven employees have been fired and one has been suspended for five days.

Beard said Deputy Warden Lucas Weber and Security Director John Beard’s employment ended Thursday but he declined to say whether they were among the employees terminated.

