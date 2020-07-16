Advertisement

Wisconsin Unemployment Rate Drops to 8.5 Percent

The state adds 104,600 total non-farm, 99,300 private-sector jobs in June
(MGN)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020
MADISON, WI (NEWS RELEASE) – The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) today released the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) preliminary employment and unemployment estimates for the month of June 2020. The data shows that Wisconsin added 104,600 total non-farm and 99,300 private-sector jobs in the month of June. Wisconsin’s unemployment rate in for June was 8.5 percent, a decline of 3.6 percentage points from Wisconsin’s revised May unemployment rate of 12.1 percent. 

  • Place of Residence Data: Wisconsin's unemployment rate in for June was 8.5 percent, a decline of 3.6 percentage points from Wisconsin's revised May unemployment rate of 12.1 percent.  Wisconsin's June unemployment rate is 2.6 percentage points lower than the national rate of 11.1 percent.
  • Place of Work Data: Wisconsin added 104,600 total non-farm and 99,300 private-sector jobs in the month of June. From June 2019 to June 2020, Wisconsin total non-farm and private-sector jobs declined by 294,300 and 245,600 respectively.

"Another month of strong job growth and a declining unemployment rate tells us that more Wisconsinites are getting back to work, driving our economic growth," DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said. "The road to full economic recovery will be long and challenging, but the continued month-over-month progress is encouraging for Wisconsin's workers and employers."

Today’s full report can be viewed on DWD’s premier source for labor market information, WisConomy.com.

