Workforce Board holds first drive-thru job fair

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A twist on a traditional job fair during the COVID-19 pandemic is helping job seekers connect with businesses in the Chippewa Valley.

The West Central Wisconsin Workforce Development Board organized job fairs in response to unemployment insurance claims reaching record levels in Wisconsin.

But the fairs looked a little different because of the recommendations in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Flyers from participating businesses were put together in a packet, wiped down, and given to anyone who came to the drive-thru job fair.

Jon Menz, CEO of WCWWDB told WEAU,

"We are here today trying to do something innovative, and getting employers who are looking to hire together with folks that are hungry to get to work … we are seeing everything from industrial, manufacturing, health care, retail, trades, so really every area of the employment sector are represented here today"

The job fair worked with many important partners such as the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce who said in a statement to WEAU,

“With the Unemployment Insurance $600 additional incentive ending this month, it is an opportune time to get potential employees interviewing for the numerous open positions our Valley has ... We will continually attempt to close some of the gaps from employer to employee and solve our area workforce challenges.”

Some of those challenges include technology, Menz said,

“Employers are in a really tough situation because you have a lot of folks not knowing how to connect to employers, a lot of things are moving towards technology but not everybody is technologically savvy so this is a great opportunity for us to help employers make the match and job seekers make the match with a little less fear”

If you missed the job fair Wednesday, there are still ways to take advantage of their services. You can contact the Workforce Development Board and they will connect you through email to the job openings and their employers.

