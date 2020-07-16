Youth livestock show goes virtual this year

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - There won’t be a live Northwest Youth Livestock Show in Eau Claire this year, but there will be a Northwest Youth Livestock Virtual Show. Youth in the region who have livestock to exhibit are being invited to the show, with judging based on videos sent by participants; it’s open to members of 4-H, FFA or other youth groups. Amery FFA advisor Derrick Meyer said the Amery FFA chapter will provide a judge for the event. He said the goal is to allow 4-H, FFA or other youth-group members who would have shown at now-cancelled live events the chance to participate in an educational show. Video-based judging will be done like live shows, he said, with ribbons and plaques presented. Youth or parents of youth interested in participating should contact Meyer at Amery High School. July 20 is the deadline for registration; there is a $5 registration fee.

State coronavirus-relief checks for farmers should be arriving in mailboxes within the next couple of days. Wisconsin agriculture secretary-designee Randy Romanski said yesterday that the payments have been mailed Tuesday and were to be direct-deposited yesterday for farmers who chose that payment option. The goal was to get the payments out to farmers as soon as possible, Romanski said. Governor Tony Evers had directed to farmers $50 million in federal coronavirus relief funds received by the state; farmers were eligible for payments ranging from $1,000 to $3,500.

The National Cattleman’s Beef Association’s leadership is saying a new Burger King restaurant advertising campaign is misleading consumers about bovine animals’ gas emissions. The Burger King #CowsMenu campaign claims beef cattle it uses can be fed lemongrass to reduce the animals’ methane emissions by about 33 percent. But NCBA officials say the study on which the claims are based was too small and poorly conceived, and was dismissed by many non-government organizations. Farmers and ranchers already are working on real-world efforts to reduce their animals’ carbon footprints, according to the NCBA. The federal Environmental Protection Agency said about 2 percent of the nation’s greenhouse gases are attributed to the cattle industry, according to the NCBA.

