2 men arrested for child pornography in Coulee Region

HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men were arrested for separate cases involving child pornography possession in the Coulee Region.

The Coulee Region Children’s Internet Protection Task Force executed two arrest warrants to Nathan Betz, 31, and Thomas Hook ,41.

Betz was arrested on possession of child pornography by the Onalaska Police Department.

Hook was arrested on possession of child pornography and bail jumping by the La Crosse Police Department.

