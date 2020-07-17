Advertisement

Board votes to remove Hiawatha statue from La Crosse park

Published: Jul. 16, 2020
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) -- After decades of debate, a Hiawatha statue will be removed from a park in La Crosse.

The La Crosse Board of Park Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to remove the statue from Riverside Park. Mayor Tim Kabat had pushed for the western Wisconsin city to follow the lead of other cities in addressing racism and cultural appropriation.

For decades Indigenous people and their allies had called for the statue’s removal, saying it represents exaggerated racial stereotypes and inaccurately depicts Native American tribes of the area.

The La Crosse Tribune reports the statue will be stored at the city’s Municipal Service Center for at least one year until the artist’s family finds a new home for it.

