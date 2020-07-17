Advertisement

Bucks guard tests positive for the coronavirus

Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe (6) moves the ball up court against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe (6) moves the ball up court against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe has tested positive for COVID-19, but said he doesn’t have any symptoms associated with the coronavirus. Bledsoe hasn’t been with the team since they reported to Orlando last week.

Bledsoe is among other NBA players to announce positive COVID-19 tests since teams started reporting to the bubble at Disney’s Wide World of Sports complex last week, including Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook, Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes and Indiana’s Malcolm Brogdon.

All 22 NBA teams invited to conclude the season will play eight games before the postseason begins.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pence turns up heat on Biden with Wisconsin speech

Updated: moments ago
Vice President Mike Pence is stepping up attacks on Joe Biden, casting the election in under four months as a choice “between freedom and opportunity and socialism and decline.”

News

Festival Foods requiring masks to be worn

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Festival Foods says they will be requiring customers to wear masks the week of July 20 with an effective date of July 24.

Court

Woman charged after theft from Veterans Home resident

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A Wheeler woman has been charged in Chippewa County after someone reported fraudulent transactions on behalf of a Veterans Home resident.

News

Pre-Registration Available for Free COVID-19 Testing in Chippewa County

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Chippewa County Department of Public Health, with assistance from the Wisconsin National Guard, announces pre-registration for the free COVID-19 testing event on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 11am to 7pm at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

News

Wisconsin and Eau Claire County COVID-19 Update

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
Eau Claire County with 6 new cases of COVID-19, Wisconsin with 880

Latest News

Education

Regis Catholic Schools announces September reopening

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Regis Catholic Schools announced they will be reopening the school buildings five days a week in September.

News

John Haven leaving as UW-Eau Claire Vice Chancellor

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chancellor Schmidt calls for nominations of search committee members.

National

Washington owner Snyder vows culture change amid allegations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
The Washington Post reported that 15 female former employees of the city’s NFL franchise said they were sexually harassed during their time with the team.

News

La Crosse Police seize 6 guns, drugs and cash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The City of La Crosse Police Department seized six guns and a large amount of drugs and cash on July 15.

News

3M files 18 lawsuits over alleged unlawful N95 mask sales

Updated: 3 hours ago
The leading manufacturer of N95 masks in the U.S. says it has investigated 4,000 reports of fraud, counterfeiting and price gouging in connection with the product and filed 18 lawsuits as a result.