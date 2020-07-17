CFAUSD shares “Roadmap to Reopening” with parents

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District sent initial information to parents of a “Roadmap to Reopening” looking ahead to the start of the school year in September.

Below is a portion of the letter included from the superintendent, and some highlights from the plan.

“Because the school year is approaching rapidly, given everything we do know, and everything we do not, this document looks to provide each family with the current status of the COVID-19 situation in relation to our facilities and preparing for the upcoming school year, which is in constant flux.

As was stated on this past year’s senior class’ yard signs, “We are in this together,” has never been more appropriate or necessary to move forward into the 2020/21 school year. Your patience, understanding, collaboration, and cooperation in that process are warranted and greatly appreciated to get through this extraordinary time in human history. To be sure, our first intent is to return to regular school day, in-person, public education services delivery; however, as indicated above, please know that the situation remains fluid in nature and, because so, we will also offer a virtual learning option to those families not yet ready to send their child(ren) back to in-person settings at this juncture.

We are exceptionally mindful of the guidance and recommendations from multiple sources; e.g., Chippewa County Public Health Department, WI DPI, WI Department of Public Health, and the CDC.

We anticipate that questions will arise because of the nature of this public health emergency and the multi-faceted aspects of it. For consideration of those questions, we have created an email address that is specific to those. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at COVID-19@chipfalls.org and your question(s) will be forwarded to the appropriate individuals or teams for a response.

More planning and work will need to be done ahead of September 1...hope for the best, but be ready as more details are shared between now and then...with possible changes,” CFAUSD Superintendent Jeff Holmes.

Here are a few of the items listed in the Roadmap to Reopening:

-additional cleaning protocols will be in place

-water bottles will be permitted for students and stafff

-procedures will be in place for students showing symptoms

-social distancing will be required where possible

-sanitation stations will be available

-face coverings will be highly recommended and may become required

-parents are encouraged to provide their own transportation

-visitors will be limited to essential services

-blended instruction: in-person and remote learning

-students will be provided devices to use at school and at home

-virtual instruction will be an option, with details on how to register to follow

