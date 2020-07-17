Advertisement

Civil rights veteran Rev. C.T. Vivian dead at 95

The Rev. C.T. Vivian, a civil rights veteran who worked alongside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and served as head of the organization co-founded by the civil rights icon, has died. He was 95.
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — The Rev. C.T. Vivian, a civil rights veteran who worked alongside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and served as head of the organization co-founded by the civil rights icon, has died. He was 95. 

Vivian’s civil rights work stretched back more than six decades, to his first sit-in demonstrations in the 1940s in Peoria, Ill.

He met King soon after the budding civil rights leader’s victory in the 1955 Montgomery Bus Boycott.

Vivian became a member of what would become the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

Vivian returned to lead the SCLC in 2012 as interim president.

President Barack Obama gave Vivian the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.

