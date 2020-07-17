Columbia Correctional Institution fires 7 employees in connection to April prison escape

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Seven employees have been fired from Columbia Correctional Institution in connection to the escape of two inmates from the prison last April.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) Office of Internal Affairs says it has completed 13 personnel investigations related to the prison break. That investigation has resulted in the firing of seven workers, suspending one worker for five days, clearing one worker of wrongdoing and accepting the resignations from four workers during the investigation.

The state Department of Corrections spokesman John Beard said Thursday that Columbia Correctional Institution Warden Susan Novak also resigned June 29. Kitchen worker Holly Zimdahl resigned and two correctional officers have also resigned, the AP reports.

The investigation was launched after inmates James Newman and Thomas Deering successfully broke out of the prison on April 16 with the help of two women, Holly M. Zimdahl, a former employee of the prison, and Katherine R. Wooderick.

Newman and Deering made it all the way down to Rockford, Illinois before the woman who runs Miss Carly’s homeless shelter, Carly Rice, called police officers to the shelter to successfully arrest the duo, on April 17.

The Columbia Correctional Institution (Courtesy of the CCI) (NBC15)

The DOC said in a release that the affected workers were informed of the department’s disciplinary decisions on Thursday, and that six of the eight employees do have the right to appeal the decision through the state’s grievance process.

“These are tough decisions that bring pleasure to no one in our agency,” said Department of Corrections Secretary Kevin A. Carr in the release. “But I cannot tolerate job performance that compromises public safety. We take that responsibility very seriously.”

The Office of Internal Affairs, which was re-established in December of 2019, says it conducted 90 interviews and completed 13 personnel investigations over the course of four months. The Division of Adult Institutions also conducted an after-action review of the prison’s “procedures and policy related to safety and security.”

“The results of the investigations and after-action review reflect a combination of performance failures and long-standing, systemic issues related to security procedures at CCI that pre-date this administration,” Carr said.

The DOC says that it cannot reveal details of the said “procedure and policy issues” because that release could compromise safety and security at the prison.

The department does insist that it is taking steps to correct issues uncovered at the prison.

