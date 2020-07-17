COVID-19 leads to rise of “Broken Heart Syndrome”

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The pandemic has taken a toll on a lot of people's mental and physical health, but can the stress caused by the pandemic lead to a broken heart?

Broken Heart Syndrome occurs when the heart muscles weaken, leading to chest pain and shortness of breath, the syndrome usually comes after someone has lost a loved one, hence the name.

Local doctors say although they may not have seen cases in the Chippewa Valley, they have seen a rise in 'Broken Heart Syndrome' due to COVID-19.

Director of Cardiology Travis Christman says, "What we are seeing are the effects of the stressfulness of COVID-19 and quarantine. We may drink a little more, we may eat a little more which can kind of cause our body to go into that stress response and kind of always be under that constant stress where our bodies release a little more adrenaline, our heart rate goes up, our blood pressure goes up."

During a heart attack, there are blockages to the heart.

While it may present itself as a heart attack, no blockages occur during broken heart syndrome and most people recover in a few days.

