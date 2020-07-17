Advertisement

COVID-19 leads to rise of “Broken Heart Syndrome”

COVID19
COVID19(MGN)
By Molly Gardner
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The pandemic has taken a toll on a lot of people's mental and physical health, but can the stress caused by the pandemic lead to a broken heart?

Broken Heart Syndrome occurs when the heart muscles weaken, leading to chest pain and shortness of breath, the syndrome usually comes after someone has lost a loved one, hence the name.

Local doctors say although they may not have seen cases in the Chippewa Valley, they have seen a rise in 'Broken Heart Syndrome' due to COVID-19.

Director of Cardiology Travis Christman says, "What we are seeing are the effects of the stressfulness of COVID-19 and quarantine. We may drink a little more, we may eat a little more which can kind of cause our body to go into that stress response and kind of always be under that constant stress where our bodies release a little more adrenaline, our heart rate goes up, our blood pressure goes up."

During a heart attack, there are blockages to the heart.

While it may present itself as a heart attack, no blockages occur during broken heart syndrome and most people recover in a few days.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Midwest Home Supply moves into former HOM Furniture building

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
The former HOM Furniture building on Mall Drive in Eau Claire reopened Friday as a Midwest Home Supply.

News

Potato Pizza Packets (7/17/20)

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Potato Pizza Packets (7/17/20)

News

#Root4EC looks to boost downtown businesses

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
Downtown Eau Claire's streets are lined with lots of unique boutiques, restaurants and shops, many of which are just starting to open after months of being shut-down.

News

Trempealeau County reports first COVID-19 death

Updated: 1 hours ago
Trempealeau County reported their first COVID-19 death on Friday

Latest News

News

Chippewa County with 4 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
Chippewa County reported a total of 154 positive test results of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon.

News

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino laying off 1,600 employees

Updated: 2 hours ago
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is laying off 1,600 employees from its Milwaukee facility due to a decline in tourism business due to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Pence turns up heat on Biden with Wisconsin speech

Updated: 3 hours ago
Vice President Mike Pence is stepping up attacks on Joe Biden, casting the election in under four months as a choice “between freedom and opportunity and socialism and decline.”

News

Festival Foods requiring masks to be worn

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Festival Foods says they will be requiring customers to wear masks the week of July 20 with an effective date of July 24.

Court

Woman charged after theft from Veterans Home resident

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A Wheeler woman has been charged in Chippewa County after someone reported fraudulent transactions on behalf of a Veterans Home resident.

News

Pre-Registration Available for Free COVID-19 Testing in Chippewa County

Updated: 3 hours ago
Chippewa County Department of Public Health, with assistance from the Wisconsin National Guard, announces pre-registration for the free COVID-19 testing event on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 11am to 7pm at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.