EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Festival Foods says they will be requiring customers to wear masks the week of July 20 with an effective date of July 24.

Masks will be available for purchase at Guest Services.

Friendly associates and clean stores. They're just two things we take great pride in every day at Festival Foods, but... Posted by Festival Foods on Friday, July 17, 2020

