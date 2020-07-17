La Crosse Police seize 6 guns, drugs and cash

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of La Crosse Police Department seized six guns and a large amount of drugs and cash on July 15.

Police say Kong Vang and Pader Yang were both arrested after an ongoing drug investigation led officers to a residence that had six guns, 279 grams of meth, 266 grams of marijuana and over $14,000 in cash.

Officials estimate the street value of the meth to be $10,000.

La Crosse Police say Vang and Yang were known to officials due to previous investigations and arrests.

