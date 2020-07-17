Major retailers to require face coverings in stores nationwide

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Although many states, including Wisconsin, still do not require people to wear masks when they are in public, in addition to Woodman’s, major retailers such as Walmart, Target, Kohl’s, Best Buy, and Starbucks have recently announced all stores nationwide will require face coverings.

Niina Sjogren a resident of Eau Claire told WEAU, “Companies are allowed to do what they need to do to keep their employees safe”.

Woodman's announced every person who enters one of its stores will be required to wear a mask starting Monday.

“I think it should be something that its someone’s choice to do, however I will still keep shopping there because that’s the easiest way to get groceries but I personally think it should be someone’s choice,” said Jordan Oliver of Eau Claire.

In the announcement Woodman's says in part quote,

"As we continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation, keeping the health and safety of both our employees and customers top of mind, Woodman's Food Markets will begin requiring a face covering (covering both mouth and nose) to shop in all of our stores ... We ask our customers do their part as we work together to help slow the spread of COVID-19."

Target is also joining the list of stores making the mask mandate for customers.

While 80% of Target stores already require masks, August 1st will be the first day all stores do.

Braden Staack of Menomonie said, “I will continue to shop there, I have masks, but I’m certainly not going to ridicule anyone for not wearing a mask. I can go either way honestly.”

Walmart announced Wednesday customers will have to wear masks beginning July 20th saying, “This will give us time to inform customers and members of the changes, post signage and train associates on the new protocols.”

“I think it’s good, obviously you want to keep people safe, keep people healthy and try to get rid of this thing as fast as possible so I am completely on board with it, I will definitely continue to shop at those places,” said Sam Graaskamp, a resident of Madison.

“I’ll wear a mask I have no problem wearing a mask if they need me to,”said Joel Johnston of Eau Claire.

While personal opinions vary, companies like Walmart say they recognize the role they can play in protecting those in their communities.

Woodman’s says it recognizes some customers are unable to wear masks for medical reasons, and has staff trained to be able to handle these situations. Online shopping for pickup and delivery is also available.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.