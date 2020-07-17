Advertisement

Mayor Pete Buttigieg stumps for former VP Joe Biden in virtual roundtable

Mayor Pete Buttigieg
Mayor Pete Buttigieg(WNDU)
By Bob Gallaher
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 9:40 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The presidential race is zeroing in on the Badger state this week as Wisconsin continues to be solidly purple. Vice-President Mike Pence is scheduled to be in Onalaska Friday and Thursday, former presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg stumped virtually for the presumptive Democratic nominee, former VP Joe Biden.

Mayor Pete took part in a virtual “Biden for President” roundtable discussion after Biden revealed his “Build Back Better” plan last week that looks to help grow the economy by supporting rural farms in Wisconsin and investing in sustainable and renewable energy.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, from 2017 thru 2019, Wisconsin lost 1,654 farms. Mayor Pete says the recent comments from the Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue that farms “need to go big or get out” is devastating to our country’s heartland.

Buttigieg says, “America has been built, especially rural America has been built on the tradition of family farms that have also been more sustainable and more a part of our solutions to our climate future. And it’s just one more reason why we need a change in this administration. The president might talk a big game about this part of the country but it’s clear he doesn’t understand it and it’s clear that his policies are not working for farmers or for our families.”

Mayor Pete weighed in on the lack of national strategy when it comes to reopening schools. While he believes in-person instruction is critical for students success, keeping students and teachers safe from possible COVID-19 outbreaks must come first.

“We all want to get back to school, that’s important for kids but also important for parents but we need to do it in a way that’s safe. Safe for kids and safe for teachers and their families and there has been no national strategy to make that possible. And I think that’s going to leave a lot of local school districts depending on the area that you are in with no choice but to defer even if on-line learning is not yet at the level that it’s got to reach in order for us to feel like it’s a real substitute or anywhere close to being a substitute for that in-person instruction that is such an important part of the school experience.”

Again, Vice-President Pence will be in Onalaska Friday afternoon to tour Morning Star Farm and participate in a roundtable discussion on the USMCA trade agreement. WEAU will have a crew covering the event and will have the opportunity to interview the VP 1-on-1.

