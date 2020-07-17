Midwest Home Supply moves into former HOM Furniture building

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The former HOM Furniture building on Mall Drive in Eau Claire reopened Friday as a Midwest Home Supply.

The retail store is moving into a larger, more retail-friendly location.

Midwest Home Supply stores include furniture, home decor, appliances, clothing, and hardware.

A grand opening for the store goes until 7a.m., and continues Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Assistant Manager Sierra Szydel says “We started as a local garage sale and then through the years we were able to save enough funds and move into a larger store. We saw a need in the midwest to fill a midwest, like home supplies, and clothing and whatnot so that’s something that we’re trying to focus on and bring to the community.”

