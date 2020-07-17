Advertisement

Minneapolis man arrested after high-speed chase in stolen vehicle

Credit: Derek Seifert / U.S. Air Force
Credit: Derek Seifert / U.S. Air Force (KKTV)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says a 22-year-old Minneapolis man has been arrested after a high speed chase on I-94 in a stolen vehicle.

Troopers noticed a vehicle traveling at 103 mph pm I-94 in Jackson County. A traffic stop was attempted but the vehicle continued at a high rate of speed later reaching 115-130 mph.

Devante Hatten was identified as the driver and was taken into custody was tire deflation devices stopped the chase. The vehicle was reported as stolen on June 23.

