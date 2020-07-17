Advertisement

New 24/7 hotline hopes to reach Wisconsin farmers struggling with mental health

By Michelle Baik
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new 24/7 counseling hotline hopes to relieve Wisconsin farmers, under added pressure from effects of COVID-19.

888-901-2558 is a free, confidential service by the Farm Center at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

The hotline launched in July-- as part of a pilot program-- is funded by the state biennial budget. It connects farmers with licensed mental health professionals contracted by the department.

“We’ve been wanting to do this for a long time,” said Jayne Krull, the director of the Farm Center. She explained some of the normal stressors of the industry, including unpredictable weather and fluctuating milk prices.

NBC15 previously reported that in 2018, the Farm Center received 2,300 calls into the general help line, on topics like health insurance and financial assistance. The Farm Center often guides callers to its Counseling Voucher Program, which gives three vouchers to hour-long, in-person help sessions.

The all-day counseling hotline arrived during a time when a pandemic caused “extra stresses,” according to Krull. Dairy farmers have reported dumping their milk while some meat-packing plants shut down and put pressure on supply chains.

With added uncertainty, Krull explained that the number of daily inquiries into the general help line increased 200 to 300 percent in the last few months.

Jeffrey Ditzenberger, who described himself as a life-long farmer, said that his community is “used to dealing with a lot of extra stress at the most inopportune times.”

He continued, COVID-19 has heightened stress levels. “Sometimes we’d see price of beef go down slowly or you see the price of milk go down slowly. Now [with coronavirus] it was overnight that this kind of stuff happening. No light at the end of the tunnel.”

Ditzenberger saw the hotline as “a great idea.”

He said, “If you’re a farmer who, one, can’t get off the farm, [and] two, doesn’t have the financial resources or the insurance to cover mental health therapy, now you’ve got an avenue. Now you’ve got someone to talk to, that’s going to understand.”

Ditzenberger shared his own experiences with bipolar disorder and depression, as well as an attempt at taking his own life. Today, he is a mental health advocate, who drives a truck with the National Suicide Hotline printed on the back.

He said that mental health is a difficult topic for the farming community. One reason, he explained, was that farmers use a language of their own.

According to the Farm Center’s director, the hotline counselors have training and experience in Wisconsin’s “state-specfiic challenges,” including those of the dairy industry. “We do feel like they have the experience,” she said. “They’ve had time to prepare.”

“I think it will change the climate,” Ditzenberger said, on the opportunity to bring counseling to wherever farmers may be.

The 24/7 Farmer Counseling Hotline is 888-901-2558.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Apple releases preview of new emoji characters coming later in 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Apple releases the designs for some of its new emojis coming later this year.

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 8 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Homepage

Major retailers to require face coverings in stores nationwide

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Woodman's in Altoona is one of the newer stores to be a part of this movement. While personal opinions vary, companies like Walmart say they recognize the role they can play in protecting those in their communities.

News

Buttigieg Supports Biden "Build Back Better" Plan

Updated: 8 hours ago
Buttigieg Supports Biden "Build Back Better" Plan

Latest News

News

Major Retailers Begin Requiring Masks Nationwide

Updated: 8 hours ago
Major Retailers Begin Requiring Masks Nationwide

Decision 2020

Mayor Pete Buttigieg stumps for former VP Joe Biden in virtual roundtable

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Bob Gallaher
Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg stumps virtually in Wisconsin Thursday.

News

Two people seriously hurt in Pepin Co. motorcycle crash

Updated: 9 hours ago
The driver is identified as 55-year-old Dwight Gorder, and the passenger is identified as 54-year-old Joy Gorder.

National

Post reports misconduct allegations against DC NFL team

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
The Washington Post reported that 15 female former employees of the city’s NFL franchise said they were sexually harassed during their time with the team.

News

Board votes to remove Hiawatha statue from La Crosse park

Updated: 11 hours ago
After decades of debate, a Hiawatha statue will be removed from a park in La Crosse.

News

CFAUSD shares “Roadmap to Reopening” with parents

Updated: 12 hours ago
The CFAUSD sent initial information to parents of a "Roadmap to Reopening" looking ahead to the start of the school year in September.