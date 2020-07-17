Pre-Registration Available for Free COVID-19 Testing in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (NEWS RELEASE) -Chippewa County Department of Public Health, with assistance from the Wisconsin National Guard, announces pre-registration for the free COVID-19 testing event on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 11am to 7pm at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

Pre-registration eliminates the need to fill out paperwork on-site, but does not create an appointment time. In order to pre-register for the testing event, individuals need to visit register.covidconnect.wi.gov and complete the questionnaire. An email with a QR code will be sent to the individual, so you must provide a valid email address.

At the event:

 Bring your smartphone, open your email, and a National Guard member will scan the QR code.

 If you do not have a smartphone, you may pre-register and print the email with the QR code.

 If you do not have a smartphone or access to a printer, a National Guard member will look up your preregistration via your email address.

“This registration system has been used at other testing sites in the state, and it has shortened wait times and made the process more efficient,” said Angela Weideman, Chippewa County Public Health Officer/Director. “We are excited to be using the system in Chippewa County for the benefit of our residents.”

Pre-registration is not necessary; however, wait times may be longer for those that do not pre-register. The testing event is open to any Wisconsin resident, age 5 or older, who may or may not be experiencing symptoms.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 is strongly encouraged to seek testing at this time. Symptoms included fever, cough, congestion, loss of taste/smell, shortness of breath, sore throat, fatigue, body aches, diarrhea, vomiting or nausea, chills, and/or muscle aches. Individuals do not need a referral to get tested. For more information, contact the Health Department at covid@co.chippewa.wi.us or 715-726-7900.

