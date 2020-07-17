Advertisement

Pre-Registration Available for Free COVID-19 Testing in Chippewa County

((Source: MGN image))
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (NEWS RELEASE) -Chippewa County Department of Public Health, with assistance from the Wisconsin National Guard, announces pre-registration for the free COVID-19 testing event on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 11am to 7pm at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

Pre-registration eliminates the need to fill out paperwork on-site, but does not create an appointment time. In order to pre-register for the testing event, individuals need to visit register.covidconnect.wi.gov and complete the questionnaire. An email with a QR code will be sent to the individual, so you must provide a valid email address.

At the event:

 Bring your smartphone, open your email, and a National Guard member will scan the QR code.

 If you do not have a smartphone, you may pre-register and print the email with the QR code.

 If you do not have a smartphone or access to a printer, a National Guard member will look up your preregistration via your email address.

“This registration system has been used at other testing sites in the state, and it has shortened wait times and made the process more efficient,” said Angela Weideman, Chippewa County Public Health Officer/Director. “We are excited to be using the system in Chippewa County for the benefit of our residents.”

Pre-registration is not necessary; however, wait times may be longer for those that do not pre-register. The testing event is open to any Wisconsin resident, age 5 or older, who may or may not be experiencing symptoms.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 is strongly encouraged to seek testing at this time. Symptoms included fever, cough, congestion, loss of taste/smell, shortness of breath, sore throat, fatigue, body aches, diarrhea, vomiting or nausea, chills, and/or muscle aches. Individuals do not need a referral to get tested. For more information, contact the Health Department at covid@co.chippewa.wi.us or 715-726-7900.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pence turns up heat on Biden with Wisconsin speech

Updated: moments ago
Vice President Mike Pence is stepping up attacks on Joe Biden, casting the election in under four months as a choice “between freedom and opportunity and socialism and decline.”

News

Festival Foods requiring masks to be worn

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Festival Foods says they will be requiring customers to wear masks the week of July 20 with an effective date of July 24.

Court

Woman charged after theft from Veterans Home resident

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A Wheeler woman has been charged in Chippewa County after someone reported fraudulent transactions on behalf of a Veterans Home resident.

News

Wisconsin and Eau Claire County COVID-19 Update

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
Eau Claire County with 6 new cases of COVID-19, Wisconsin with 880

Latest News

News

Bucks guard tests positive for the coronavirus

Updated: 1 hours ago
Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe has tested positive for COVID-19, but said he doesn’t have any symptoms associated with the coronavirus. Bledsoe hasn’t been with the team since they reported to Orlando last week.

Education

Regis Catholic Schools announces September reopening

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Regis Catholic Schools announced they will be reopening the school buildings five days a week in September.

News

John Haven leaving as UW-Eau Claire Vice Chancellor

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chancellor Schmidt calls for nominations of search committee members.

National

Washington owner Snyder vows culture change amid allegations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
The Washington Post reported that 15 female former employees of the city’s NFL franchise said they were sexually harassed during their time with the team.

News

La Crosse Police seize 6 guns, drugs and cash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The City of La Crosse Police Department seized six guns and a large amount of drugs and cash on July 15.

News

3M files 18 lawsuits over alleged unlawful N95 mask sales

Updated: 3 hours ago
The leading manufacturer of N95 masks in the U.S. says it has investigated 4,000 reports of fraud, counterfeiting and price gouging in connection with the product and filed 18 lawsuits as a result.