Regis Catholic Schools announces September reopening

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Regis Catholic Schools announced they will be reopening the school buildings five days a week in September.

President Kelly Mechelke says the leadership team is working on putting together the safest plan possible for opening for the first day of school on September 2.

The school sent out a quick facts sheet to all parents and guardians of students which says masks will be required for all K-12 students when physical distancing is not possible. The school will provide one washable mask for each student.

Students will still be able to bring lunch from home. Drinking fountains at the schools will be turned off, with the exception of touch-less bottle-filling stations, so students are encouraged to bring their own water bottle.

The school also says it will be prepared in the event a classroom or building needs to be quarantined. They will also be continuing to work with the Eau Claire City- County Health Department.

