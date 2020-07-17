Advertisement

Regis Catholic Schools announces September reopening

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Regis Catholic Schools announced they will be reopening the school buildings five days a week in September.

President Kelly Mechelke says the leadership team is working on putting together the safest plan possible for opening for the first day of school on September 2.

The school sent out a quick facts sheet to all parents and guardians of students which says masks will be required for all K-12 students when physical distancing is not possible. The school will provide one washable mask for each student.

Students will still be able to bring lunch from home. Drinking fountains at the schools will be turned off, with the exception of touch-less bottle-filling stations, so students are encouraged to bring their own water bottle.

The school also says it will be prepared in the event a classroom or building needs to be quarantined. They will also be continuing to work with the Eau Claire City- County Health Department.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bucks guard tests positive for the coronavirus

Updated: moments ago
Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe has tested positive for COVID-19, but said he doesn’t have any symptoms associated with the coronavirus. Bledsoe hasn’t been with the team since they reported to Orlando last week.

News

John Haven leaving as UW-Eau Claire Vice Chancellor

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Chancellor Schmidt calls for nominations of search committee members.

National

Washington owner Snyder vows culture change amid allegations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
The Washington Post reported that 15 female former employees of the city’s NFL franchise said they were sexually harassed during their time with the team.

News

La Crosse Police seize 6 guns, drugs and cash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The City of La Crosse Police Department seized six guns and a large amount of drugs and cash on July 15.

Latest News

News

3M files 18 lawsuits over alleged unlawful N95 mask sales

Updated: 2 hours ago
The leading manufacturer of N95 masks in the U.S. says it has investigated 4,000 reports of fraud, counterfeiting and price gouging in connection with the product and filed 18 lawsuits as a result.

News

2 men arrested for child pornography in Coulee Region

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Two men were arrested for separate cases involving child pornography possession in the Coulee Region.

News

Milwaukee & Madison public school students begin school year online

Updated: 2 hours ago
Students in Milwaukee and Madison public schools will begin the new school year online with plans to eventually return to the classroom once the coronavirus abates.

News

La Crosse County reports first COVID-19 related death

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The La Crosse County Health Department is reporting their first death related to COVID-19.

News

Minneapolis man arrested after high-speed chase in stolen vehicle

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says a 22-year-old Minneapolis man has been arrested after a high speed chase on I-94 in a stolen vehicle.

Hello Wisconsin

Wisconsin Farmers Union annual summer conference goes virtual

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tyler Mickelson
Scott Schultz joins Hello Wisconsin to talk about the latest agricultural headlines.