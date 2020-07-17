Root4EC looks to boost downtown businesses

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With local businesses back open, business owners hope people will remember to shop and buy local.

Downtown Eau Claire’s streets are lined with lots of unique boutiques, restaurants and shops, many of which are just starting to open after months of being shut-down. Downtown Eau Claire Inc. says it’s time for for people to help those businesses get back on their feet. The #Root4EC campaign may be just what local businesses need to stay afloat.

On the corner of Barstow and Main in Eau Claire, Matt Pabich waits for customers to trickle into his business, Raggedy Man.

“It’s been a little quieter, obviously, that is to be expected,” Pabich says. “We are getting to a place where we’re definitely seeing more people going out for the day, who want to go for a walk downtown and bop in that way.”

In an effort to help downtown businesses like Raggedy Man, Downtown Eau Claire Inc. has launched the #Root4EC campaign, designed to get people to think local first. Dustin Olson is the communications & promotions coordinator for DECI. He says he hopes the initiative gives a much needed boost to downtown businesses.

“Given the hit that they took earlier, the support they get this year could be make or break,” Olson says. “We want our businesses to stay in business.”

To help encourage people to get back downtown, DECI started the #Root4EC photo contest. Simply snap a photo at your favorite business and upload it to social media, making sure to tag the business and include the #Root4EC.

“Every two weeks we do a drawing for three $50 gift cards to downtown businesses,” Olson says.

“It’s still getting people downtown, it is still encouraging people to remember that there are other little shops that are trying to thrive through this,” Pabich says.

Pabich says his shop is taking small steps towards opening fully, but that customers are appreciative of his caution.

“This is a tiny space, so for me it is like letting you into my living room,” Pabich says. “At my shop, we require people to wear masks, I limit to five people shopping at a time and I’ve had no kickback from that.”

As he continues to slowly reopen, Pabich says he is proud to be apart of a community that cares so much about small, local businesses.

“If there is anything, maybe good that came out of this pandemic, is that it has become easier to support our downtown businesses.”

“There is no bigger fan of Eau Claire, than Eau Claire,” Pabich says.

The first drawing for the #Root4EC photo contest will be July 29th and the promotion runs through the end of September. For more information on how to get involved, or for a list of downtown Eau Claire businesses, click here.

