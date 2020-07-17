Advertisement

Shark snatches 10-year-old boy on boat in Australia

Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A 10-year-old boy is in a stable condition after being dragged out of a boat by a shark in Australia. The incident happened near Stanley off Tasmania’s northwest coast.

The boy was on a fishing boat with his father and two friends when the shark bit the boy, pulling him into the water.

Ben Allen, an abalone diver, witnessed the attack.

“All of a sudden, the shark leapt clean out of the water, hit the side of the boat and snapped the rod clean off in the rod holder, and grabbed the boy, all in the one swipe and pulled him into the water,” he said.

The boy’s father came to the rescue.

“The dad, obviously, natural instinct, jumped clean into the water, and grabbed his son and managed to get him straight back into the boat,” he said. “They raced in, and alerted the authorities, and yeah, got him in as soon as they could, and brought him into the shop here, Hursey Seafoods, and they administered some first aid until the ambulance arrived.”

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

United Airlines, pilots reach deal to reduce or eliminate layoffs

Updated: moments ago
United warned 2,250 pilots earlier this month they were at risk of being furloughed when federal bailout money ends.

News

Bucks guard tests positive for the coronavirus

Updated: moments ago
Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe has tested positive for COVID-19, but said he doesn’t have any symptoms associated with the coronavirus. Bledsoe hasn’t been with the team since they reported to Orlando last week.

Coronavirus

Fauci: Focus on now, not potential coronavirus second wave in fall

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci, top infectious disease expert, said the current coronavirus situation is so bad, it's not necessary to focus so much on what fall will bring.

Coronavirus

Military medics deploy in California, Texas as virus surges

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By FREIDA FRISARO and DAVID CRARY
Teams of military medics were deployed in Texas and California to help hospitals deluged by coronavirus patients, as Miami area authorities began stepping up enforcement Friday of a mask requirement — echoing efforts in many parts of the world to contain surging infections.

Education

Regis Catholic Schools announces September reopening

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Regis Catholic Schools announced they will be reopening the school buildings five days a week in September.

Latest News

National

Virginia Medical Board suspends license of doctor accused of misreading mammograms

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|

National Politics

Justice Ginsburg says cancer has returned, won’t retire

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she’s being treated for cancer recurrence, but she plans to stay on the Supreme Court.

National

Oregon officials decry arrests by federal agents in Portland

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW SELSKY and GILLIAN FLACCUS
Federal agents in green camouflage uniforms have been taking into custody people in the streets of Portland, not close to federal property that they were sent to protect, in what the ACLU of Oregon on Friday said “should concern everyone in the United States.”

News

John Haven leaving as UW-Eau Claire Vice Chancellor

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Chancellor Schmidt calls for nominations of search committee members.

National

Queen makes Capt. Tom a knight at 100, no kneeling required

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Moore steadied himself against his now-famous walker and wheeled himself close enough to stand in front of Elizabeth but skipped the normal practice of taking a knee before the monarch.