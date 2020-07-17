Trempealeau County reports first COVID-19 death

Whitehall, Wis. (WEAU) - Trempealeau County reported their first COVID-19 death on Friday. Due to a policy to protect the family of the individuals privacy, the county health department only stated that the person that died “was hospitalized”.

In statement, the Trempealeau County Health Department said the following:

“Our public health team sends our deepest sympathy and condolences to family, friends, and all those impacted by the loss of this individual. We continue to urge our residents to recognize the severity of this virus and follow all recommendations from the Health Department.” Barb Barczak, Health Officer/Director.

