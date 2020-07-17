Advertisement

Washington owner Snyder vows culture change amid allegations

In this Dec. 26, 2015, file photo, Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder walks the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, in Philadelphia.
In this Dec. 26, 2015, file photo, Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder walks the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON DC (AP)-Washington NFL owner Dan Snyder says he’s committed to improving the culture inside the team after allegations of sexual harassment.

The NFL says it will wait for a law firm’s review before taking action and isn’t yet launching its own investigation. The Washington Post reported Thursday that 15 female former employees said they were sexually harassed during their time with the team. Snyder says the behavior described in the story “has no place in our franchise or society.” He hired local law firm to make an independent review of team policies, culture and allegations of workplace misconduct.�

AP-WF-07-17-20 1604GMT

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

SportScene 13 Spotlight

Lepay uses voice to promote Alzheimer’s research

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT
The "Voice of the Badgers" is using his voice to promote UW Health’s research toward a solution for the disease.

News

Sign of solidarity: Badgers to wear black crest logos

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 2:21 PM CDT
Wisconsin student-athletes will be showing their solidarity with Black and other underrepresented communities on campus when Badger sports teams return to action.

News

No fans at Packers Training Camp, Family Night or Preseason Games

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:04 PM CDT
The decision comes after consulting health officials and reviewing NFL and CDC guidelines.

Sportscene

Brewers seek to make history with 3rd straight playoff berth

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT
The Milwaukee Brewers want to celebrate their golden anniversary by accomplishing something they've never done before.

Latest News

Sportscene

Mike Collins named Eau Claire Memorial Boys Hockey Coach

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 12:12 PM CDT
|
By Justus Cleveland
Collins has a strong pedigree to lead the Old Abes. He was a standout player at UW-River Falls from 1981 through 1985, earning a NAIA National Championship during his time with the Falcons.

News

Duncan McKinley set to join the Wisconsin Badgers for long snapping

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Duncan McKinley of Eau Claire Memorial always had dreams of playing college football for the Wisconsin Badgers and he will make that dream a reality joining the team as a long snapper this season, but long snapper wasn't exactly his first choice.

News

Decision on fall sports season looms for WIAC

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT
|
By Justus Cleveland
UW-Eau Claire Director of Athletics Dan Schumacher gives his thoughts on the potential for play this fall.

News

Reports: Big Ten moving to conference only schedule for fall sports

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 2:40 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
The Badgers’ prestigious showdown with Notre Dame at Lambeau Field on October 3 would be cancelled, as would home games against Southern Illinois and Appalachian State on September 12 and 19, respectively.

Homepage

CRBL cancels league games for the summer

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 8:46 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
The CRBL hasn’t missed a season since World War 2. Now, league leadership had to make the gut wrenching decision to call off their already shortened season.

SportScene 13 Spotlight

Feyereisen back home pitching for the Brewers

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
The 27-year old is still looking to make his big-league debut, and the Yankees trading him to the Brewers last fall gives him a legit opportunity.