Wisconsin Farmers Union annual summer conference goes virtual

By Tyler Mickelson
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Farmers Union annual summer conference is among the latest events to go virtual. The event normally is held each summer at the Wisconsin Farmers Union’s Kamp Kenwood. But this year it will be an online-only event 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 13. The conference’s theme is Exploring Climate Change and the Role of Family Farms. National Farmers Union president Rob Larew will discuss the organization’s climate change work. Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes also will provide an update on work done by the Wisconsin Climate Change Task Force. Reservations for the conference should be made by contacting the Wisconsin Farmers Union office in Chippewa Falls or by visiting wisconsinsinfarmersunion.com.

More than 1.2 million acres have been accepted this year into the federal Conservation Reserve Grasslands Program. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that number of acres was accepted for the sign-up period that ended May 15. The USDA offered the acceptance of 1.9 million acres during the period. The CRP Grasslands is designed to protect lands while allowing farmers and ranchers to use the land for limited grazing and harvesting.

Here’s a reminder that the deadline is approaching for nominations to county Farm Service Agency committees. People interested on being part of their county’s FSA committee have until Aug. 1 to be nominated. Information is available through each county’s FSA office.

Food banks and other eligible nonprofit groups are being invited to apply for the COVID-19 Food Security and Wisconsin Products Grand program. The grants are designed to help the groups purchase Wisconsin food products for distribution to people experiencing food insecurity. It’s the second grant available under the Food Security Initiative. The application period is due by 5 p.m. July 29 through the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

