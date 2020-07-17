Woman charged after theft from Veterans Home resident

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Wheeler woman has been charged in Chippewa County after someone reported fraudulent transactions on behalf of a Veterans Home resident.

Court records show Nola Tyrrell, 50, has been charged with theft- false representations (> $10,000- $100,000) and six counts of misappropriate ID info- obtain money.

The criminal complaint says a social worker noticed there was several fraudulent transactions on a resident’s bank statement.

The complaint says the resident suffered a loss of $40,516.84 through the fraudulent transactions that happened between November 2019 through May 2020.

Tyrrell admitted to law enforcement that she took ATM withdrawals and used the stolen card at several stores.

Court records show her signature bond was set at $5,000 and she is scheduled to appear in court next on August 11.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.