65th wedding anniversary surprise for Cadott couple

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - Family celebrations look different this year due to COVID-19, including one area couple's milestone wedding anniversary.

Eugene and Ann Bell of Cadott celebrated 65 years of marriage on July 17.

Family, friends, and community members got together to help the couple celebrate the occasion with a drive-by parade.

The parade included emergency responders, the VFW, and the Cadott community all wishing the couple congratulations.

Eugene said, “We both worked well together and I don’t know, I think the years went by faster than we thought they were going to.”

Ann said, “A lot of ups and downs, good and bad, and we had good kids.”

Son Chuck said, “They have been the rock of the family you know, problems or whatever any of us have went through they have always stood behind us and guided us.”

Eugene and Ann have four children.

