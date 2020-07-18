Advertisement

Fatal train collision in Buffalo County

Train
Train(WEAU)
By Katrina Henning
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALMA, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is dead after a train collision in Buffalo County, according to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday around 12:30pm, emergency services found 70 year old Linda Sanden of Albert Lea, Minnesota, with fatal injuries near the railroad crossing. The initial investigation concluded that Sanden and a family member were getting ready to go fishing and Sanden was carrying fishing gear across the tracks.

An eastbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe train saw Sanden, attempted to warn her and stop the train, but were ultimately unable to stop the collision.

The City of Alma Police Department will be handling any future investigation.

