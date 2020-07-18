Garden tour goes virtual this year to avoid cancellation

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chuck and Kathy Weber have been avid gardeners since 1996.

“Day lilies are my favorite; I think we have about 10,000 of them now,” said Chuck.

He says he spends about four hours a day on his flower garden, but the couple's hard work this year is going toward a good cause

Stepping Stones of Dunn County is partnering with gardeners, like Chuck and Kathy, for their 19th annual flower garden tour.

Jane Redig from Stepping Stones told WEAU,

"The services we provide at stepping stone are very serious, so we wanted to have a fundraiser that really lifted everybody up".

But this year, with a twist.

Cyndi Greening a volunteer for Stepping Stones said,

“You should do it virtually I said! You really should … even though you’re outside, 300 people coming through seems like a lot of people, so it seemed like the smartest thing to do”.

Although it’s certainly unfortunate that people can’t come physically walk through the gardens, those putting on the virtual tours say there might actually be some benefits to doing it all online this year.

Cyndi also said,

“I do a walk and talk with them, like I carry the camera and walk through their garden and they talk about what they grow, why, the problems they had putting it in, the secrets they had, the tricks ... I think people will hear things that surprise them and they’re actually going to get a more intimate view”.

And this year’s new strategy allows those who don’t live in the area to now also be able to be a part of this tradition.

"I have relations across the country who are very enthused to see this, and make a donation,"

Said Chuck.

Jane added, “we encourage people if they’d like to make a donation they can do it right on our website ... It allows stepping stones of Dunn County to complete the mission of providing food and temporary shelter and support for people in need”

The virtual tours will be available on their website starting July 25 at 9AM.

