Lightning strike causes residential fire in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A lightning strike is the apparent cause of a residential fire on Friday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 4pm, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residential structure fire on Midwest Tr N. Everybody was evacuated from the fire safely.

The Bayport Fire Department and the Lake Elmo Fire Department responded to the scene.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.