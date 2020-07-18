Advertisement

Lightning strike causes residential fire in Washington County

Photo courtesy: Pixabay
Photo courtesy: Pixabay(Pixabay/ MGN)
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A lightning strike is the apparent cause of a residential fire on Friday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 4pm, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residential structure fire on Midwest Tr N. Everybody was evacuated from the fire safely.

The Bayport Fire Department and the Lake Elmo Fire Department responded to the scene.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Small apartment fire in Black River Falls

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Katrina Henning
According to the Black River Falls Fire Department, a small apartment fire led to a person being transported for smoke inhalation.

News

911 outage affecting several counties

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Katrina Henning
The alternate number to call for emergencies is 715-538-4351.

News

One-on-one with Vice President Pence

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Vice President Mike Pence visited Morning Star Dairy farm in Onalaska Friday to talk about the USMCA Trade Agreement, & the importance of WI in the presidential election.

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 12 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Latest News

News

65th Anniversary Surprise for Cadott Couple

Updated: 12 hours ago
65th Anniversary Surprise for Cadott Couple

News

Vice President Pence Visits OnAlaska

Updated: 12 hours ago
Vice President Pence Visits OnAlaska

News

65th wedding anniversary surprise for Cadott couple

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Family, friends, and community members got together to help the couple celebrate the occasion with a drive-by parade.

News

UPDATE: Highway 53 in Barron Co. back open after vehicle fire

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Danielle Wagner
Traffic is temporarily stopped until the fire can be put out.

News

PPP Loans Set to End in August

Updated: 16 hours ago
PPP Loans Set to End in August

News

Midwest Home Supply Opens in New Location

Updated: 16 hours ago
Midwest Home Supply Opens in New Location